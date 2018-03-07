Fans venmo Becca Kufrin for wine after ‘The Bachelor’ loss

Becca Kufrin said she plans to donate the money from Venmo transactions to charity. | Courtesy of Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Wine will never disappoint a woman like a man could.

Fans were devasted for Becca Kufrin after Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. dumped her for runner-up Lauren Burnham just weeks after he previously asked her hand in marriage.

The season 22 finale, which aired Monday, showed Luyendyk not only breaking Kufrin’s heart but also breaking the news that he couldn’t stop thinking about Burnham.

Kufrin was visibly upset and sobbing, and fans felt her pain. So, many decided to send her money for wine on Venmo.

During the After the Final Rose show on Tuesday, show host and former Bachelor Chris Harrison revealed that Kufrin received more than $6,000 through Venmo for wine and cheese.

Some of the payments featured funny remarks like “HE DOESN’T DESERVE YOU,” “You will get through this! Until then please buy [wine and chocolate],” “I hope that prick steps on a lego,” and “Roses are red, violets are blue, Arie sucks, you do you.”

Kufrin, who is still receiving payments Wednesday morning, said that she was overwhelmed by the support from fans.

“I don’t even know what to think,” Kufrin said. “I love my wine don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think I can drink that much. I don’t know.”

Kufrin, who will be the next Bachelorette, said she’s donating the money to “Stand Up to Cancer,” and ABC promised to match the donations.

So maybe there are such things as finding the good in the bad and happy endings.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney