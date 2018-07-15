Benedictine prof’s new book explores Mary’s shared role in Christianity, Islam

In her new book, Benedictine University professor Rita George-Tvrtkovic writes that Jesus’ mother Mary is an important figure in Islam as well as Christianity. | Benedictine University

Jesus’ mother Mary is an important figure in Christianity and as the new book “Christians, Muslims, and Mary: A History” makes clear, also in Islam.

The book is by Rita George-Tvrtkovic, an associate professor at Benedictine University in Lisle.

While Christians believe Jesus is God, Muslims view Jesus as a prophet. Mary is included in both the Christian Bible and the Muslim Koran — for instance, in the story of the Annunciation, when an angel comes to tell Mary she’s been chosen by God to bear a child.

Though Mary is a shared figure, Catholics didn’t always treat her that way, sometimes putting her image on battle flags in wars against Muslims.

George-Tvrtkovic, who teaches theology and lives in Chicago, says Mary can be used as a “bridge” rather than a “barrier” between religions.

