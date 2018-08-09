Bernie Mac’s widow reflects on 10 years without him

Rhonda McCullough said it’s been a short 10 years since the death of her husband, sharp-witted comedian Bernie Mac.

“I can’t believe it’s been this long,” McCullough told the Sun-Times.

Mac, born Bernard Jeffery McCullough, succumbed to complication of pneumonia on Aug. 9, 2008. He was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, a disease that can agitate tissue, particularly in the lungs. It had been in remission for three years prior to the 50-year-old’s death.

To commemorate the anniversary, the family set up a virtual scavenger hunt.

In the first few years, it was hard to imagine Mac not with them, but it got a little easier as years passed, she said. But, there were many moments when certain things happened and she said to herself, “Oh my god, he would love this. I know he’s watching down on us.”

McCullough says Mac lives through the spirit of their 11-year-old granddaughter, Jasmine Childress. Childress, the daughter of the couple’s only child, Je’Niece McCullough, was 18 months old when Mac died.

“She’s just like her grandfather. She’s not shy and loves to be in front of people, talking on the mic,” laughed McCullough.

The family says Mac is scheduled to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; they’re awaiting confirmation of a date.