Bette Midler apologizes after her tweet causes backlash

NEW YORK — Bette Midler is apologizing for a tweet that caused a social media backlash when she compared the struggle of women to the history of racism.

The singer-actress wrote that women “are the n-word of the world” and “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.” Midler was quoting the title of a 1972 song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The comment drew sharp criticism from many who said it erased the atrocities committed against black people and the struggle of black women in particular.

Midler tried to defend the tweet before deleting it altogether and apologizing a few hours later, saying to black women: “I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”