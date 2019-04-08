Netflix trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ features Maya Angelou, Coachella prep

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. | Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

A new trailer for Beyonce’s “Homecoming” special on Netflix confirms the film will focus on the making of her much-heralded 2108 performance at Coachella in California.

The streaming service dropped the clip just one day after it teased fans with a yellow box with the word “Homecoming” across it, accompanied by what turned out to be its premiere date, April 17. That date happens to fall smack-dab in-between the weekends of this year’s Coachella, which runs April 12-14 and April 19-21.

So why is it called “Homecoming?”

Netflix says the special will offer “an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities” and feature “candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision.”

The trailer gives fans their first look at behind-the-scenes glimpses at Queen Bey and her team’s preparation for the performance, set to the words of Maya Angelou.

“I want to be representative of my race: the human race,” the late poet and activist can be heard saying. “I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh. I know that when I finish doing what I’m sent here to do, I will be called home, and I will go home without any fear [or] trepidations wondering what’s going to happen.”