Beyonce, Jay-Z new OTRII tour headed to Soldier Field

In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Jay Z and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Beyonce and Jay-Z made it official today: the powerhouse musicmakers’ OTR II stadium tour kicks off its North American leg July 25 in Cleveland. The tour arrives August 10 at Soldier Field.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19 at livenation.com

The new trek is a followup to their hugely successful On The Run 2014 joint tour, which grossed nearly $100 million and spawned an HBO special.

Beyonce’s most recent album was the 2017 Grammy Award album of the year-nominated “Lemonade.” Jay-Z’s 2017 “4:44” was also Grammy-nominated for album of the year.

The tour officially kicks off June 6 in the UK with 15 dates across the European continent before heading to the U.S. for 21 scheduled dates.