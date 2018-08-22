‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in May 2019

Jim Parsons, (right) plays Sheldon and Johnny Galecki (left) is Leonard on the long-running hit show "The Big Bang Theory." | Justina Mintz/CBS

Even huge TV hits come to an end.

“The Big Bang Theory,” TV’s top comedy, will end its run in May 2019 at the conclusion of the upcoming season, its 12th. The Emmy-nominated CBS comedy, which focuses on a group of scientists and their friends, will finish with 279 episodes.

Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions and CBS issued a statement Wednesday announcing the decision and promising to “bring ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to an epic creative close.”

The final season will premiere Sept. 24 before it moves to its regular Thursday time slot on Sept. 27.

“Big Bang” premiered in 2007 and runs in syndication around the world. It has received 52 Emmy nominations and has taken home 10 Emmys.