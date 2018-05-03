Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Hot on the heels of Bill Cosby’s name being removed from all references on the Television Academy’s website, AMPAS, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which includes the Academy Awards, on Thursday expelled the actor as well as embattled director Roman Polanski, from its membership.

In a brief statement, the Academy’s board stated it voted on May 1 to “expel actor Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from its membership in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct. The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.”

