Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa, 44, dies in Massachusetts

Bill Cosby walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, June 8, 2017. | Matt Rourke/AP

BOSTON — Bill Cosby’s 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died Friday in Massachusetts from kidney disease, a spokesman for the comedian said Monday.

“The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease,” said family spokesman Andrew Wyatt in a statement.

Wyatt asked for prayers for the Cosby family and that the family be given peace at this time. He didn’t provide any other details.

According to a USA TODAY report, Ensa was a strong defender of her father, last year saying that though she had chosen to live her life out of the spotlight, “for my child, my niece, my nephew, and my father, I cannot sit quietly anymore. The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time, and I’ve witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof.”

Bill Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son Ennis was shot to death during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of “The Cosby Show,” which ran from 1984-1992.

Associated Press; Contributing: USA TODAY