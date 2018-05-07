Bill Cosby’s Kennedy Center Honors and Twain Prize rescinded

NEW YORK — The Kennedy Center has voted to rescind two of its biggest honors it awarded Bill Cosby — the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

In a statement, the center says the comedian’s recent criminal conviction has “overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize.”

Jurors in Pennsylvania late last month convicted Cosby of sexually assaulting fromer Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He awaits sentencing.

Cosby won the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998 and the Twain prize in 2009.

The full statement from the Kennedy Center reads:

“Today the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to rescind two artistic achievement awards the institution had previously bestowed upon Bill Cosby: the Kennedy Center Honors (1998) and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2009). The Honors and Mark Twain Prize are given to artists who, through their lifetime of work, have left an indelible impact on American culture. As a result of Mr. Cosby’s recent criminal conviction, the Board concluded that his actions have overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize.”

Associated Press; Contributing: Sun-Times reporter Miriam Di Nunzio

