Bill Murray, Jan Vogler to bring ‘New Worlds’ tour back to Chicago

Actor Bill Murray, who won raves for his Symphony Center performance alongside cellist Jan Vogler last fall, will bring the “New Worlds” program back to town with a Chicago Theatre performance on April 19.

Tickets, $45-$150, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Murray’s venture into classical music, first heard on an album released last August, pairs the Wilmette native’s singing of numbers from the American songbook and readings from literature with live music by Vogler and other classical talents. After their October performance at Symphony Center, Sun-Times critic Hedy Weiss wrote, “I left the theater in a state of complete exaltation.”

Things were a little less harmonious after the concert, when Murray reportedly snapped at a patron at a special meet-and-greet and walked out before taking all the photos that participants had been promised.