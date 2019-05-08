Billy Bush to host ‘Extra Extra’ on Fox; first gig since Trump scandal

Billy Bush turned from a household-recognized TV host to a pariah in 2016, when he disappeared from the air after tapes emerged of a graphic conversation he had with Donald Trump.

Bush will return with his first show since going off-air following the scandal, hosting Fox’s new “Extra Extra” when it debuts in the fall. It promises a more modern edition of the entertainment show currently hosted by Mario Lopez.

“We all have to be able to evolve as we grow,” Bush told People in a story announcing his new gig. “The guy that left the scene in 2016 was already a changed person (since 2005), but I had the opportunity to grow up a little bit. Facing adversity in some way is good. And I feel I’ll be better at my job than I ever was. This is my next step.”

In October 2016, NBC News suspended and later fired Bush, then a host on the third hour of “Today after footage emerged from a 2005 “Access Hollywood” interview with Donald Trump, in which they can be heard having a lewd conversation about sexually assaulting women.

