Billy Joel returns to Wrigley Field for record-setting fifth year

Grammy Award-winner Billy Joel returns to Wrigley Field in late summer for the fifth consecutive year of headlining the ballpark.

Joel is slated for a Sept. 7 concert, marking his 7th overall appearance at Wrigley (he previously co-headlined twice with Elton John).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m Jan. 29 at Cubs.com/BillyJoel. A special pre-sale begins 10 a.m. Jan. 24 for Citi credit card holders.

Previously announced Wrigley concerts slated for 2018 include Def Leppard/Journey on July 14, Foo Fighters on July 29-30 and Fall Out Boy on Sept. 8. And then there are those rumors about Pearl Jam also returning this summer for a pair of show, though no official announcement has been made.