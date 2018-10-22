‘Black Panther’ star Danai Gurira to be honored by Steppenwolf Theatre

Critically acclaimed playwright and actress Danai Gurira will be the honoree at the 10th annual Steppenwolf Theatre’s Women in the Arts fundraising luncheon next month at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel.

The announcement about the Dec. 10 event was made Monday afternoon.

Gurira, an OBIE, Helen Hayes and NAACP award-winning artist is perhaps best-known for penning the plays “In the Continuum,” “The Convert” and “Familiar.” The latter will receive its Chicago premiere beginning Nov. 15 at Steppenwolf. Gurira also received a best play Tony Award nomination for “Eclipsed.”

As an actress, Gurira is familiar to movie fans for her role as General Okoye in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” and on television as Michonne on AMC’s hugely popular thriller series “The Walking Dead.”

Previous honorees have included Phylicia Rashad (who directed “The Roommate” at Steppenwolf this summer), ensemble members Joan Allen, Laurie Metcalf and Martha Pimplton, Julianna Margulies, Claire Danes, Julianne Nicholson, Mary-Louise Parker, Sarah Paulson and Juliette Lewis.

For tickets (starting at $300) to the luncheon (which benefits Steppenwolf for Young Adults, the School at Steppenwolf and the theater’s Professional Leadership Programs, email specialevents@steppenwolf.org.