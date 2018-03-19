Blink-182 agrees to residency at Palms casino in Las Vegas

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: (L-R) Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour featuring blink-182 and My Chemical Romance at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Blink-182 will have regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas starting in May after agreeing to a residency at a theater at the Palms casino-resort.

The “pop-punk” band and the parent company of the casino-resort, Station Casinos, on Monday announced the series of shows.

Palms general manager Jon Gray says the band is the “perfect fit for a true rock residency” at the property’s Pearl Concert Theater.

The venue can accommodate 2,500. Tickets for the 16 shows scheduled for this year go on sale Friday.

The residency is one of many pieces of the Palms’ $620 million overhaul, which also includes a 29,000-square-foot nightclub, a day club, and restaurants in partnership with celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Marc Vetri.

The property is west of the Las Vegas Strip.