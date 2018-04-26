Bon Jovi at Chicago’s United Center — Photo gallery

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi, whose hits include “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “It’s My Life” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Bad Medicine,” “I’ll Be There for You,” “Bed of Roses” and “Blaze of Glory,” arrived at the United Center Thursday night as part of their “This House is Not For Sale” tour. Chicago’s Steepwater Band opened.

The band has spent the past 30-plus years (much of it on the road) brandishing its own style of working-man’s rock ‘n’ roll. Save for the departure of bassist Alec John Such in the mid-1990s and the exit of longtime guitarist Richie Sambora nearly a decade later, the band’s membership has remained intact. (Both Such and Sambora joined the group for the Rock Hall ceremony.) In addition to Jon Bon Jovi, current band members include Phil X, Tico Torres,David Bryan and Hugh McDonald

