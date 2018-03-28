Book tour will bring Bill Clinton to Auditorium Theatre in June

Former President Bill Clinton spoke at a Hillary for Illinois organizing event at the Beth Emet The free Synagogue in Evanston, Tuesday, March 8, 2016. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After the Joffrey Ballet and David Byrne, add Bill Clinton to the list of talents coming to the Auditorium Theatre later this year.

The former president announced Wednesday that he’ll appear at the historic venue June 21 to talk up “The President Is Missing,” the thriller novel he wrote with best-seller specialist James Patterson.

Interested people may enroll now at presidentclintonlive.com for a ticket presale beginning April 3. General ticket sales will begin April 13. Chicago prices weren’t announced, but in other markets, tickets are ranging from $30 to $100. Each ticket purchase includes a hardcover copy of the book.

The visit is part of a national tour promoting the novel, which goes on sale June 4.

About his partnership with Patterson, Clinton has said: “Every once in a while, as we were writing or discussing a particular twist, I’d suggest something that Jim thought was a bit far-fetched. And I could see why he’d think so, but I’d tell him, ‘Knowing what I know, Jim, this could actually happen.’ ”

Contributing: USA TODAY