Books by Michelle Obama, Stephen King, Bernie Sanders among fall’s literary crop

Former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" is one of this fall's most highly anticipated books. | AP

Michelle Obama’s memoir ”Becoming” might well be the glittering jewel in the fall books season, but plenty of other big-name baubles also are headed for bookstores come September.

New titles from Stephen King, Tina Turner, Michael Connelly, Barbara Kingsolver, John Grisham, Sally Field, Bernie Sanders and Bill O’Reilly are among other highlights:

Memoirs

“Becoming” (November) is a look back by the former first lady — and one-half of a reported $65 million deal that she and former President Barack Obama struck for separate memoirs. Michelle Obama’s is the first out.

Sally Field dishes on onetime love Burt Reynolds (who delivered his own autobiography in 2015) and much more in “In Pieces”(September).

Singer Tina Turner turns up the volume in “My Love Story” (October).

And The Who’s lead singer Roger Daltrey hopes to create a sensation with his so-far untitled life story (October).

Celebrities

Actress and Reese Witherspoon shares her love for all things Southern in “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits” (September).

Married funny people Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally get silly in “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,” the tale of their “epic romance” (October).

Mysteries/thrillers

Crime fans can feast on new books from legal eagle John Grisham (“The Reckoning,” October), Michael Connelly (“Dark Sacred Night,” teaming detectives Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch, October) and Louise Penny (“Kingdom of the Blind,” November).

More fiction

Stephen King, whose thriller “The Outsider”just hit stores in May, returns in October with the novella “Elevation,” about a man mysteriously losing weight while battling the lesbians next door.

In “Unsheltered” (October), her first novel since “Flight Behavior,” Barbara Kingsolver takes on our polarized country in dual narratives set in the same New Jersey house, one in the present and the other in the 1870s.

Nicholas Sparks promises a fresh weepy in “Every Breath” (October), inspired by a real mailbox on a deserted beach in North Carolina stuffed full of letters left by passers-by. A safari guide from Zimbabwe helps provide the sniffles.

Non-fiction

Bill O’Reilly’s publisher Henry Holt continues to stand by the fired Fox News host and the hugely successful “Killing” franchise he writes with Martin Dugard. The latest, “Killing the SS,” about the post-World War II hunt for Nazi war criminals, arrives in September.

Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin draws on the examples of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson in “Leadership in Turbulent Times” (September).

Bernie Sanders rallies progressives before the midterms in “Where We Go From Here” (October). Also, at least half a dozen pro-Donald Trump and/or anti-Russian investigation books are scheduled. They range from insider accounts by former White House officials Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci to books from such Fox News regulars as Jeanine Pirro, Alan Dershowitz and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Susan Orlean (“The Orchid Thief”) looks at the unsolved, catastrophic 1986 fire at the main branch of the Los Angeles Public Library and shares her own love of libraries in “The Library Book” (October).

And in “The White Darkness” (October), David Grann (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) recreates Henry Worsley’s doomed 2015-16 quest to walk across Antarctica alone.