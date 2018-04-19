Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending April 15, 2018

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “After Anna” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “The Thief” by J.R. Ward (Ballantine)

3. “Shoot First” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “The Sixth Day” by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery Books)

5. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Red Alert” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

7. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

8. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “The Disappeared” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

11. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

12. “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

14. “Macbeth” by Jo Nesbo (Hogarth)

15. “The Cutting Edge” by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central Publishing)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

2. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (HarperWave)

3. “The Clean 20” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Our 50-State Border Crisis” by Howard G. Buffett (Hachette)

7. “The Rational Bible: Exodus” by Dennis Prager (Regenry Publishing)

8. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

9. “Russian Roulette” by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

10. “Giada’s Italy” by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)

11. “Killing the Deep State” by Jeerome R. Corsi (Humanix)

12. “Ill Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

13. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

14. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

15. “Secret Empires” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

