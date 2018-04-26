Books: Publishers Weekly best sellers for the week ending April 22

Former FBI director James Comey poses for photographs at a Barnes & Noble book store before speaking Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. | Frank Franklin II / AP Photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “After Anna” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

4. “Noir” by Christopher Moore (William Morrow)

5. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Shoot First” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

10. “Red Alert” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

11. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

12. “The Disappeared” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton)

14. “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. “The Sixth Day” by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery Books)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “A Higher Loyalty” by James Comey (Flatiron Books)

2. “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

3. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. “The Clean 20” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

7. “Russian Roulette” by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

8. “Killing the Deep State” by Jeerome R. Corsi (Humanix)

9. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (HarperWave)

10. “Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff (Holt)

11. “Giada’s Italy” by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)

12. “Dodging Energy Vampires” by Christiane Northrup (Hay House)

13. “Embraced” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

15. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)