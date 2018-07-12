Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending July 8

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

3. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

6. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

7. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Tom Clancy: Line of Sight” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)

12. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

13. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

14. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

15. “The Pharoah Key” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

4. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

8. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)

9. “Art & Science of Respect” by James Prince (N-the-Water)

10. “Believe It” by Nick Foles (Tyndale Momentum)

11. “Trump’s America’ by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

12. “The Plot to Destroy Democracy” by Malcolm Nance (Hachette)

13. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

14. “Lincoln’s Last Trial” by Dan Abrams (Hanover Square)

15. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)