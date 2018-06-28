Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending June 24

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Tom Clancy: Line of Sight” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

8. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. “Bring Me Back” by B.A. Paris (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “The Gray Ghost” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “The Skaar Invasion” by Terry Brooks (Del Rey)

13. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

14. “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)

15. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia” by Nintendo (Dark Horse Books)

2. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

3. “Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat” by Bobby Bones (Dey Street Books)

4. “Little Moments of Love” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

5. “Yes We (Still) Can” by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)

6. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

7. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

8. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. “Trump’s America” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

10. “The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia” (deluxe edition) by Nintendo (Dark Horse Books)

11. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

12. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

13. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)

14. “Once Upon a Farm” by Rory Feek

15. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)