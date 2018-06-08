Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending June 3

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Gray Ghost” by Clive Cussler, Robin Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “To the Moon and Back” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books)

5. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

6. “The Cast” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

9. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. ”Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

11. ”The High Tide Club” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

12.”The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

13.”The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

14.”Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje (Knopf)

15.”By Invitation Only” by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes” by Wizards of the Coast (Wizards of the Coast)

2. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

4. “The Restless Wave” by John McCain, Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

6. “A Higher Loyalty” by James Comey (Flatiron Books)

7. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

8. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. “Barracoon” by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad)

10. ”Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

11. ”Facts and Fears” by James R. Clapper (Viking)

12. ”Three Days in Moscow” by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

13. ”Tailspin” by Steven Brill (Knopf)

14. ”Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

15. ”I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper)