The best-selling books week ending March 25, 2018, according to Publishers Weekly:

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “The Punishment She Deserves” by Elizabeth George (Viking)

3. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Rising Sea” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “The Bishop’s Pawn” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

6. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

7. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

8. “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” by Marlon Bundo (Chronicle Books)

9. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. “Covert Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

11. “The Temptation of Forgiveness” by Donna Leon (Atlantic Press Monthly)

12. “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

13. “Fifty Fifty” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

14. “Alternate Side” by Anna Quindlan (Random House)

15. “Duel to the Death” by J.A. Jance (Touchstone)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Secret Empires” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. “Russian Roulette” by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

3. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. “Food” by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)

5. “Pretty Mess” by Erika Jayne (Gallery)

6. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

7. “There is More” by Brian Houston (WaterBrook)

8. “The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi” by Kathie Lee Gifford (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff (Holt)

10. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

11. “Genius Foods” by Max Lugavere (HarperWave)

12. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

13. “Killing the Deep State” by Jerome R. Sorsi (Humanix)

14. “Make It Rain!” by Areva Martin (Center Street)

15. “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)