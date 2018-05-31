Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending May 27

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “The Cast” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. “Beach House Reunion” by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery Books)

6. “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje (Knopf)

7. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. “The High Tide Club” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

10. ”By Invitation Only” by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow)

11. ”The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

12. ”Twisted Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. ”The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

14. ”The Favorite Sister” by Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster)

15. ”The Crooked Staircase” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “The Restless Wave” by John McCain, Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

4. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

5. “Barracoon” by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad)

6. “Facts and Fears” by James R. Clapper (Viking)

7. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. “A Higher Loyalty” by James Comey (Flatiron Books)

9. “Three Days in Moscow” by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

10. ”Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

11. ”I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

12. ”Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

13. ”Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

14. ”Factfulness” by Hans Rosling (Flatiron )

15. ”Robin” by Dave Itzkoff (Holt)