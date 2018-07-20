HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)
2. “The Good Fight” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)
5. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)
7. “Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
8. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)
9. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)
10. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
11. “Tom Clancy: Line of Sight” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
12. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
13. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)
14. “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)
15. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
2. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)
3. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
4. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)
5. “My Diarrhe” by Miranda Sings (Gallery)
6. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
7. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
8. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)
9. “Indianapolis” by Vincent/Vladic (Simon & Schuster)
10. “The Case Against Impeaching Trump” by Alan Dershowitz (Hot Books)
11. “Useless Magic” by Florence Welch (Crown Archetype)
12. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)
13. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)
14. “The Plot to Destroy Democracy” by Malcolm Nance (Hachette)
15. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)