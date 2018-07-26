Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending July 22

“Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro is No. 1 on this week's hardcover nonfiction best-seller list. | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “The Good Fight” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

7. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

8. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

9. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

11. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

12. “The Wife Between Us” by Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

15. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

4. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

8. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

9. “Indianapolis” by Vincent/Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

10. “My Diarrhe” by Miranda Sings (Gallery)

11. “The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook” by Coco Morante (Ten Speed)

12. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)

13. “Extreme Ownership” by Willink/Babin (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

15. “The Plot to Destroy Democracy” by Malcolm Nance (Hachette)