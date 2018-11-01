‘Brady Bunch’ stars tour TV home ahead of HGTV renovations series

The "Brady Bunch" kids Maureen McCormack (Marcia, from left), Christopher Knight (Peter), Susan Olsen (Cindy), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Eve Plumb (Jan) and Barry Williams (Greg Brady) pose in front of the original Brady home in Studio City, California. | Matt Harbicht/Getty Images

The “Brady Bunch” kids have come home — to see what HGTV is planning to do with their old TV house.

The six actors recently reunited at the North Hollywood home that served as the exterior for the iconic 1970s series. HGTV purchased the famed home in August after a much-publicized bidding war with ‘NSYNC singer Lance Bass.

HGTV plans to document its complete overhaul of the home for “A Very Brady Renovation,” set to premiere in September 2019. In a statement, HGTV promised to create a “show-stopping transformation” of the Brady house. It plans to enlarge the house, adding 2,000 square feet and do so “without compromising its instantly recognizable street view.”

Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) participated in an on-camera walk-through with several HGTV personalities, including “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott, “Good Bones” stars Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine, Leanne and Steve Ford, of “Restored by the Fords,” “Hidden Potential” star Jasmine Roth, and Lara Spencer of “Flea Market Flip.” According to an HGTV spokesperson, all of the program hosts at the walkthrough will be participating in the renovation process in some fashion for the duration of the series.

The network promises “the final renovation results [will] stay true to the spirit of the ‘Brady Bunch’ family home that everyone loves and remember.” That includes the living room’s floating staircase, the green-and-orange kitchen and the kids’ shared bathroom.

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” said HGTV programming exec Loren Ruch via statement. “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick-and-mortar location.”

The show’s three adult cast members have all passed away since the show went off the air. Robert Reed, who played patriarch Mike Brady, died in 1992, followed by Ann B. Davis (Alice the housekeeper) in 2014 and Florence Henderson (Carol Brady) in 2016.

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY; contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio

