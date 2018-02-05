Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne among lineup for Windy City Smokeout

The crowd at the 2017 Windy City Smokeout. | KATIE KAUSS

If you love country music and you love barbecue, Chicago’s 6th annual Windy City Smokeout is the place to be July 13-15.

Twenty local and national barbecue eateries will be on tap this year at the music/food/craft beer festival, which takes place on Grand Avenue at the Chicago River.

The food lineup announced today includes:

— Bub City (Chicago); Pitmasters: Doug Psaltis, Christian Eckmann

— 17th Street Barbecue (Murphysboro, IL); Pitmasters: Mike Mills, Amy Mills

— Against the Grain (Louisville, KY); Pitmaster: Andrew Ott

— Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q (Atlanta); Pitmasters: Jonathan Fox, Justin Fox

— Hogapalooza (Wynne, AR); Pitmaster: Kelly Dallas

— Home Team BBQ (Charleston, SC) Pitmasters: Aaron Siegel, Taylor Garrigan

— Hometown Bar B Que (Brooklyn); Pitmaster: Billy Durney

— Jack’s Old South (Rochelle, GA); Pitmaster: Myron Mixon

— Leroy & Lewis BBQ (Austin, TX); Pitmaster: Evan Leroy

— Lillie’s Q (Chicago); Pitmasters: Charlie McKenna, Quito McKenna

— Little Miss BBQ (Phoenix, AZ); Pitmaster: Scott Holmes

— Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor, TX); Pitmaster: Louie Mueller

— Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint (Nashville); Pitmaster: Patrick Martin

— Pappy’s Smokehouse (St. Louis); Pitmaster: Skip Steele

— Peg Leg Porker (Nashville); Pitmaster: Carey Bringle

— Rodney Scott BBQ (Charleston, SC); Pitmaster: Rodney Scott

— Sam Jones BBQ (Winterville, NC); Pitmaster: Samuel Jones

— Smoque BBQ (Chicago); Pitmaster: Barry Sorkin

— The Salt Lick (Driftwood, TX); Pitmaster: Scott Roberts

— Ubons (Yazoo City, MS); Pitmaster: Leslie Roark Stark

On the music front, the weekend boasts Grammy nominees the Osborne Brothers, CMA-winner Brett Eldredge and CMA nominee Brett Young. Also on the lineup are Cody Johnson, Aaron Lewis, Ashley McBryde, the Turnpike Troubadours and Jamie Lin Wilson, among others.

Festival passes, $40-$509, and more information are available at www.windycitysmokeout.com.