If you love country music and you love barbecue, Chicago’s 6th annual Windy City Smokeout is the place to be July 13-15.
Twenty local and national barbecue eateries will be on tap this year at the music/food/craft beer festival, which takes place on Grand Avenue at the Chicago River.
The food lineup announced today includes:
— Bub City (Chicago); Pitmasters: Doug Psaltis, Christian Eckmann
— 17th Street Barbecue (Murphysboro, IL); Pitmasters: Mike Mills, Amy Mills
— Against the Grain (Louisville, KY); Pitmaster: Andrew Ott
— Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q (Atlanta); Pitmasters: Jonathan Fox, Justin Fox
— Hogapalooza (Wynne, AR); Pitmaster: Kelly Dallas
— Home Team BBQ (Charleston, SC) Pitmasters: Aaron Siegel, Taylor Garrigan
— Hometown Bar B Que (Brooklyn); Pitmaster: Billy Durney
— Jack’s Old South (Rochelle, GA); Pitmaster: Myron Mixon
— Leroy & Lewis BBQ (Austin, TX); Pitmaster: Evan Leroy
— Lillie’s Q (Chicago); Pitmasters: Charlie McKenna, Quito McKenna
— Little Miss BBQ (Phoenix, AZ); Pitmaster: Scott Holmes
— Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor, TX); Pitmaster: Louie Mueller
— Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint (Nashville); Pitmaster: Patrick Martin
— Pappy’s Smokehouse (St. Louis); Pitmaster: Skip Steele
— Peg Leg Porker (Nashville); Pitmaster: Carey Bringle
— Rodney Scott BBQ (Charleston, SC); Pitmaster: Rodney Scott
— Sam Jones BBQ (Winterville, NC); Pitmaster: Samuel Jones
— Smoque BBQ (Chicago); Pitmaster: Barry Sorkin
— The Salt Lick (Driftwood, TX); Pitmaster: Scott Roberts
— Ubons (Yazoo City, MS); Pitmaster: Leslie Roark Stark
On the music front, the weekend boasts Grammy nominees the Osborne Brothers, CMA-winner Brett Eldredge and CMA nominee Brett Young. Also on the lineup are Cody Johnson, Aaron Lewis, Ashley McBryde, the Turnpike Troubadours and Jamie Lin Wilson, among others.
Festival passes, $40-$509, and more information are available at www.windycitysmokeout.com.