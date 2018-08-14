Broadway in Chicago season preview gets standing ovation from Chicago fans

An large, enthusiastic crowd turned out to see performances from five Tony award winning musicals plus several other big hits as part of the Broadway in Chicago summer preview at Millennium Park on Monday.

The five- Cats, Hello Dolly, Fiddler on the Roof, Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen, are all part of the upcoming Broadway in Chicago season in Chicago. Joining that list is Miss Saigon, Heartbreak Hotel (currently playing at the Broadway Playhouse), A Bronx Tale, Anastasia, Falsettos, Come From Away and Tootsie the Musical.

Tootsie, a new musical based on the movie, begins its pre-Broadway preview here in Chicago next month. It stars Tony nominee Santino Fontana who joined ABC 7’s Janet Davis to co-host the preview concert.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tonight’s concert began with a rollicking medley of Elvis hits from the cast of Heartbreak Hotel. Many of the other performances featured solo performers. One of those that really got an especially happy reaction from the crowd was soprano Caroline Bowman’s rendition of the show tune “Memory” from the mega-hit Cats. Cats returns to Chicago next summer.

Another fan favorites at the summer concert was the delightful duo of “You and me (but Mostly Me)” from Book of Mormon, a show that spent a remarkable 43-weeks here during its first run in Chicago in 2013/14.

Winners of the Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards joined Ben Levi Ross, of Dear Evan Hansen on stage for the concert finale. Together they sang one of the break-out hits from the musical “You Will Be Found.” The crowd of an estimated 15K people was delighted and gave the performance a standing ovation.

This is the 7th summer that performers from the upcoming Broadway in Chicago season have come to Millennium Park for a preview concert. The Lyric Opera will preview it’s 2018/19 season at Millennium Park on Friday, September 7th.