Broadway’s ‘Mean Girls’ stage musical headed to Chicago

Pictured from the Broadway production of "Mean Girls": are Erika Henningsen (as Cady Heron, from left), Ashley Park (as Gretchen Wieners), Taylor Louderman (as Regina George), and Kate Rockwell (as Karen Smith). | © 2017 Joan Marcus

Tina Fey’s critically acclaimed Broadway musical “Mean Girls” is headed to Chicago, it was announced Wednesday by Broadway In Chicago. The show’s national tour will launch in Buffalo, N.Y., in September and play the Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, Dec. 25, 2019-Jan. 26, 2020.

The musical, based on Fey’s screenplay for the 2004 cult classic film of the same name, features a book by Fey with music by Fey’s husband and former Second City music director Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”). The musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”).

The stage musical is set in a suburban Chicago high school (hello, New Trier? ETHS?) where newcomer Cady Heron comes face-to-face with the high school caste system, in which popularity is regulated by a trio of frenemies: the queen bee Regina, and her two sidekicks Gretchen and Karen.

Tickets are available now only for groups of 10 or more by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Subscription series and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.