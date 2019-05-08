Bruce Springsteen teases new E Street Band songs, likely tour

Bruce Springsteen and Martin Scorsese at Netflix FYSEE Opening Night last weekend in Los Angeles. Springsteen told Scorcese he's written new songs for his E Street Band for the first time in years and plans to tour again with the band. | Getty Images

So how was your April? During his, Bruce Springsteen wrote a batch of new songs for the E Street Band, enough to make him think about a new tour with his longtime band.

“About a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band,” Springsteen said at an event with movie director Martin Scorsese last weekend in Los Angeles, according to Variety. “It just came out of almost nowhere. And it was good, you know. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations, and it was so nice.

“It makes you so happy. You go, ‘(Blank), I’m not (blanked), all right?’ There’ll be another tour.

“It’s like I’ve spent about seven years without writing anything for the band,” Springsteen said. “I couldn’t write anything for the band. And I said, ‘Well, of course … you’ll never be able to do that again.’ And it’s a trick every time you do it, you know? But it’s a trick that, because of that fact that you can’t explain, cannot be self-consciously duplicated. It has to come to you in inspiration.

“You have to capture a little piece of the divine,” Springsteen said. “Whenever I really have written something that I felt has some quality to it, there’s always that little piece of ‘I’m not exactly sure where that came from. I know how I got here or how I got there, but…’ ”

Springsteen will release a new solo studio album called “Western Stars” on June 14 . A single, “Hello Sunshine,” was released last month.

Springsteen also joined Little Steven Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul last weekend at the West Coast release show for the E Street Band member’s new album “Summer of Sorcery.”

Read more at USA Today.