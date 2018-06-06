Bruce Springsteen to perform live on Sunday’s Tony Awards broadcast

Bruce Springsteen will deliver a song from Broadway during Sunday's Tony Awards, airing on CBS / WBBM at 7 p.m. | AP

Springsteen will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall during the ceremony to perform and also is scheduled to receive a special Tony Award for his “Springsteen on Broadway,”, playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre through Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, music by Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles — who’ll host the Tonys ceremony with Josh Groban — will be featured in a new TV series from Apple called “Little Voice,” described as a romantic tale of searching for one’s true voice as a young adult. J.J. Abrams will be executive producer.