The Mix: BTS, Manifest and more things to do May 10-16

MUSIC: BTS

The new kings of pop are the seven members of BTS, the camera-ready Korean boy band with the sharp choreography that has been taking over the world. This phenomenon owes a lot to social media and is the first K-Pop band of its kind to really make inroads in the U.S. The songs are mostly in Korean, but BTS did record a smash hit partially in English with another superstar, Halsey, and their live performance together at the Billboard Music Awards was a sensation. At 7:30 p.m. May 11-12, Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive. Tickets: $51-$246. Visit ticketmaster.com.

CULTURE: Manifest Arts Festival

Up-and-coming hip-hop performer Kweku Collins headlines the Manifest Arts Festival. Featured at the daylong event are bands, DJs, gallery and fashion exhibits, dance and theater performances, an animation showcase, food trucks and more. Columbia College Chicago student artists curate the festival. From noon-9 p.m. May 10, on Wabash from Ninth to 11th Street; Collins performs at 6 p.m. Admission is free. For a complete list of events and times, visit manifest.colum.edu/schedule.

DANCE: Ballet Hispanico

Led by artistic director Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispanico brings a bold and eclectic aesthetic to its brand of contemporary dance, one that reflects America’s changing cultural landscape. For this performance, the company presents a program composed of work by Latina choreographers: “Sombrerisimo” by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, “Con Brazos Abiertos” by Michelle Manzanales and “3. Catorce Dieciseis” by Tania Perez-Salas. At 7:30 p.m. May 11, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $49-$59. Visit atthemac.org.

Meeting Herzog

Acclaimed German director Werner Herzog will attend two screenings of his documentary “Meeting Gorbachev” on May 10 at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Co-directed with Andre Slinger, the film is filled with archival material and based on three long interviews Herzog conducted with the now 87-year-old Gorbachev, the visionary former General Secretary of the U.S.S.R. A 7 p.m. screening is sold out, tickets remained for the 9:40 p.m. screening. (Herzog’s May 11 appearance at Facets Cinematheque is also sold out.) Tickets: $15. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.

THEATER: ‘The Egg Wrench: 30 Egg Plays in 60 Egg Minutes.’

Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Neo-Futurists with “The Egg Wrench: 30 Egg Plays in 60 Egg Minutes.” Ensemble member Ida Cuttler sifted through over 10,600 plays from the company’s signature late-night show, “The Infinite Wrench,” to find 30 which featured eggs as either hilarious props or metaphoric devices, for this show benefitting the Chicago Women’s Health Center. At 7 p.m. May 12, The Neo-Futurists, 5153 N. Ashland. Tickets: $25. Visit neofuturists.org.

MUSIC: Nils & Lou

E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren tours behind “Blue with Lou,” a new collection featuring a dozen songs, half of which were written in collaboration with the late Lou Reed and never before recorded. Lofgren felt it was time for fans to hear these tunes “left by the wayside.” The album also features a batch of new songs written by Lofgren. At 8 p.m. May 12-13, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $65-$90. Visit citywinery.com/chicago

MUSIC: Della Mae

The four musicians who make up the Grammy-nominated string band Della Mae mine time-honored elements to create music that’s fresh and contemporary. Each member brings an adventurous attitude and deep musical experience to the band’s high-energy performances. At 8 p.m. May 10, Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $22. Visit oldtownschool.org.

VISUAL ARTS: Carris Adams

The exhibit “Double-talk” features Carris Adams’ new series of graphite drawings and paintings inspired by the signage she observes as she travels the streets of Chicago. “My paintings and drawings take on double or triple meanings as they seek to guide viewers through my experience while allowing them to recall their own,” Adams says. From May 11-June 22, Goldfinch, 319 N. Albany. At 2 p.m. June 8, there will be a gallery talk with Adams and Jinn Bronwen Lee. Visit goldfinchgallery.org.

POP CULTURE: Chicago Zine Fest

The 10th edition of Chicago Zine Fest continues its celebration of small press and indie publishers. The festival features workshops, events (including Zine Jeopardy) and an expo where more than 250 zinesters sell and trade their creations. From May 16-18, at various locations. Admission is free. Visit chicagozinefest.org.

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.