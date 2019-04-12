BTS release official music video for ‘Boy With Luv’: WATCH
The wait is over. BTS on Friday released the official full music video for their new single “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey. Check it out:
The song is the first single off the group’s upcoming album “Map of the Soul: Persona.” The South Korean septet are set to play a pair of shows May 11-12 at Soldier Field.
