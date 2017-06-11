Busy Tracy Letts showcases very different character in ‘Lady Bird’

For Tracy Letts, the chance to play the kindly, concilliatory father of Saoirse Ronan’s title character in the film “Lady Bird” (opening Friday) was a happy relief. “I was so delighted to finally get the chance to play something that is certainly different from all the guys who do things like organize military drone strikes [like his Andrew Lockhart on ‘Homeland’] and all that kind of stuff,” said the actor, also a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

In his own mind, the Chicago resident and longtime Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member believes Larry McPherson in “Lady Bird” is “much closer to me temperamentally than all of those less appealing types of guys I frequently get asked to play.”

The film centers on quirky outsider Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Ronan) and her desire to escape from her hometown in Sacramento, California, where she feels suffocated artistically. Her parents Larry (Letts) and Marion (Laurie Metcalf) do their best to support their only child, but Lady Bird’s dad clearly is far more sensitive to his daughter’s emotional needs than is her mom — a no-nonsense realist who thinks her child’s aspirations are far beyond her reach.

While the mother-daughter conflict is the central theme of “Lady Bird,” Letts’ calming influence is both a tonic to Ronan’s character and an infuriating irritant to Metcalf’s Marion, who constantly criticizes Larry’s soft touch.

The film marks the feature film directorial debut of actress Greta Gerwig — based on a screenplay she also wrote.