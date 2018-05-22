Camila Cabello cancels performance, blames dehydration

Camila Cabello accepts the Billboard Chart Achievement Award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.| Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Camila Cabello is getting some rest after she was diagnosed with dehydration and a low-grade fever.

The 21-year-old “Havana” singer has canceled her performance Tuesday in Seattle with Taylor’s Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Cabello tweeted on Monday that she was feeling sick after appearing at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. She says doctors told her she has to get some rest or she won’t get better.

She wrote she’ll “make it up as soon as I can.”

The tour is scheduled to arrive June 2 at Soldier Field. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.