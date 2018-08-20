New mom Cardi B opens MTV VMAs holding bundle

Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK – Cardi B, the night’s leading nominee, new mama and super-hot rapper, opened the MTV Video Music Awards swaddling a precious bundle.

The rapper, who gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus just weeks ago, told the crowd Monday night she had a surprise in her arms and pulled back the blanket to reveal a Moon Man trophy.

The rapper had already won an award before the show began, song of the summer for her song “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and was the leading nominee of the night, up for 10 awards.

She declared as she stood on the stage: “I am the empress. The liberals voted for me,” before introducing the show’s first performer, Shawn Mendes.