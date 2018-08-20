NEW YORK – Cardi B, the night’s leading nominee, new mama and super-hot rapper, opened the MTV Video Music Awards swaddling a precious bundle.
The rapper, who gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus just weeks ago, told the crowd Monday night she had a surprise in her arms and pulled back the blanket to reveal a Moon Man trophy.
The rapper had already won an award before the show began, song of the summer for her song “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and was the leading nominee of the night, up for 10 awards.
She declared as she stood on the stage: “I am the empress. The liberals voted for me,” before introducing the show’s first performer, Shawn Mendes.