Catch ‘Titanic’ once more on the big screen in Chicago

Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kate Winslet in a scene from "Titanic." | Paramount Pictures via AP

LOS ANGELES — Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a remastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1.

“This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has NEVER looked better,” said Cameron in Wednesday’s announcement, about the remastered version.

In Chicago, you can catch the Oscar-winning film at these area theaters:

— AMC Crestwood 18

— AMC Oakbrook Center 12

— AMC River East 21

— AMC Naperville 16

— AMC Village Crossing 18

— AMC South Barrington 24

Cameron’s “Titanic” grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Tickets are are now at amctheatres.com/titanic.

In addition the NatGeo channel is presenting “Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron” at 8 p.m. Nov. 26. In the documentary, the filmmaker takes a look at the making of his blockbuster movie, the discovery of the wreckage, and other revelations over the course of the past 20 years.