CBS ends Jeremy Piven series ‘Wisdom of the Crowd’

Natalia Tena and Jeremy Piven appear on last Sunday's episode of "Wisdom of the Crowd." | CBS

CBS is pulling the plug on freshman series “Wisdom of the Crowd,” deciding against picking up additional episodes of the Jeremy Piven drama’s first season.

The Sunday series will continue to run new episodes until the original 13-episode order is completed. Four new episodes remain.

The decision comes as Piven faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, with the most recent coming last week. CBS said early this month it was investigating an accusation of sexual harassment. The Evanston Township High grad has denied all allegations and last week tweeted the report of a polygraph examination he took regarding one of the allegations.

The actor tweeted his thanks to “Wisdom” viewers on Monday and added he’s “proud of the work we did and we will (f)inish out our 13 episodes with full hearts!”

Bill Keveney, USA TODAY