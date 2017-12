Celebrity deaths of 2017 — remembering some of those we lost this past year

From movies to music to television and beyond, 2017 saw the passing of some of our most beloved and revered artists from across the entertainment spectrum.

From Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles, to Tom Petty and Glen Campbell, to Mary Tyler Moore and Robert Guillaume, to Della Reese and Chuck Berry, here’s a look at some of the stars we lost, but whose legacies will live on.