Celebrity updates: Taylor Lautner, Chance the Rapper

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Our Town’s own music star and huge supporter of education Chance the Rapper was joined by brother, artist Taylor Bennett, at the recent party Vic Mensa hosted at Studio Paris Nightclub after the Jay Z concert. It was quite the night! Mensa performed a few hits, including “U Mad,” then shared the stage with Joey Purp (performing a track from a possible new song?) — followed by Superstar Kami, which was all it took for Chance to hop up there for all four of them to perform together. … While here for the recent Bulls-Cavs game, “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner dined quietly at RPM Steak but was not as noticed by the crowd as was LeBron James when he arrived with his Cleveland teammates, including Tristan Thompson, Isaiah Thomas and J.R. Smith. … Calling all junior foodies! On the heels of youngest-ever and first female “MasterChef Junior” champ Addison Osta Smith’s holiday cookie demonstration Sunday at Abt Electronics in Glenview comes word the popular show will be holding a casting call at the Sofitel Hotel, 20 E. Chestnut, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 13. However, kids need to pre-register at masterchefjuniorcasting.com