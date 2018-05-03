Celine Dion contributes a heroic vocal to ‘Deadpool 2’

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) shows his love for Celine Dion in her video for "Ashes." | COLUMBIA RECORDS

That Céline Dion, the queen of lung-busting power ballads, has delivered a “My Heart Will Go On” for the 21st century is not surprising.

The movie soundtrack it’s on may raise an eyebrow or two, though: “Deadpool 2,” the sequel to 2016’s violent, profane, R-rated Marvel adventure.

Yep, you read that right.

“Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects. ‘Ashes’ is 1 of those songs and @ deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts!” Dion, 50, tweeted Thursday. “Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You’ll be laughing your ‘ashes’ off!”

The performance video for “Ashes,” filmed on an empty stage at her Vegas residency venue, boasts all the dramatic, drag-queen worthy hand gestures you’d expect from Dion, who’s outfitted in a flowing power-blue gown and backed up by a dancer in full “Deadpool” regalia and dance shoes.

At the conclusion of her lung-busting revival anthem, Deadpool himself (Ryan Reynolds) offers feedback: “That was the most beautiful performance I’ve ever seen in my life.”

He then bursts her bubble, telling her, “We need to do it again. It’s too good. This is ‘Deadpool 2,’ not ‘Titanic.’ You’re at like an 11. We need to get you down to five, five-and-a-half tops. Just phone it in.”

You can imagine how well that went down with Dion.

“This thing only goes to 11, so beat it, Spider-Man,” she sasses.

Guess he’s not getting that second take.

