Celine Dion pulling plug on R. Kelly song stream; Sony may put his music on hold

Celine Dion performs at the "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" event at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, January 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The music divas are taking R. Kelly to task.

In the wake of Lady Gaga apologizing last week for collaborating with the embattled R&B star on the 2013 hit “Do What You Want” and subsequently getting Spotify and iTunes to cease streaming the collaboration (Gaga has stripped the song from her “ARTPOP” album), Celine Dion on Monday announced she, too, wants her collaboration with R. Kelly removed from streaming services.

The Dion song, “I’m Your Angel,” nominated for a best pop collaboration Grammy in 1999, sold more than 1.5 million copies and was featured on Dion’s 1998 holiday album, “These Are Special Times.” As of Monday evening, videos of the song were still available on YouTube.

In addition, TMZ.com reports that R. Kelly’s record label, RCA/Sony, will “not produce any of the singer’s new music, it will not put money behind any of his projects, and it will not release any additional music until the criminal investigations in Georgia and other fallout resolve one way or the other.”

