Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley skip the lakefront, marry on oceanfront

Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show Sept. 7, 2018, during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018, in New York City. | Rob Kim/Getty Images

As expected, Chance the Rapper tied the knot on Saturday, taking his vows at a waterfront resort in California.

Celebrity sites confirm that the Chicago native, 25, married his longtime love Kirsten Corley at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach.

The guests included Chance’s friend and musical collaborator Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, People reports. Also bearing witness, according to E! News, was comedian Dave Chappelle.

“The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie,” an eyewitness told E!