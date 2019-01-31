Chance the Rapper, Backstreet Boys combo ignites Super Bowl Doritos ad: WATCH

Chance the Rapper enjoys the newest flavor of Doritos in a 60-second Super Bowl ad which co-stars the Backstreet Boys and features the Chicago rapper's remix of "I Want It That Way." | YouTube/Doritos

It might just be one of the hottest Super Bowl ads come Sunday. We’ll have to wait for the numbers to be, well, crunched.

For now, just sit back and enjoy Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys as they sing and dance their way through a 60-second spot for Dorito’s latest chip flavor, “Flamin’ Hot Nacho” amid a remix (courtesy of Chance) of the ’90s boy band’s massive hit, “I Want It That Way.” Call it a cross-generational “hot” spot.

Doritos is banking on a winning combo for their hot new flavor: a 30-second slot during Sunday’s big game will cost advertisers just over over $5 million.

The new Doritos flavor is in stores now.