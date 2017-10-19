Chance the Rapper: ‘I got my Grammys in the mail’

Chance the Rapper performs during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Chicago musicmaker/philanthropist Chance the Rapper used his Twitter feed today to post a video of him — under the watchful eyes of his daughter Kensli — unpacking his 2017 Grammy Awards.

I got my Grammys in the mail. Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LLFB8PGzcf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

The rapper made history in February winning the Grammy for best rap album for “Coloring Book,” the first time the accolade has gone to a streamed-only album. Nominated in seven categories, he picked up three statuettes for his work featured on the album, including best new artist and best rap performance for “No Problem” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

In June, Chance announced he’ll be donating the best album Grammy to the DuSable Museum of African American History.