Chicago musicmaker/philanthropist Chance the Rapper used his Twitter feed today to post a video of him — under the watchful eyes of his daughter Kensli — unpacking his 2017 Grammy Awards.
The rapper made history in February winning the Grammy for best rap album for “Coloring Book,” the first time the accolade has gone to a streamed-only album. Nominated in seven categories, he picked up three statuettes for his work featured on the album, including best new artist and best rap performance for “No Problem” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.
In June, Chance announced he’ll be donating the best album Grammy to the DuSable Museum of African American History.