Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley expecting second child

Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show Sept. 7, 2018, during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018, in New York City. | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Newlyweds Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley are going to be parents — again.

The happy news was announced by Chance on Instagram Thursday with the caption: “We pregnant again.” The post also revealed “it’s a girl.” He also revealed the baby is due in September.

Chance and Corley are the proud parents of 3-year-old daughter Kensli, who joined mama and papa for their California nuptials over the weekend at Pelican Hill resort.