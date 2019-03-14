Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley expecting second child
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Newlyweds Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley are going to be parents — again.
The happy news was announced by Chance on Instagram Thursday with the caption: “We pregnant again.” The post also revealed “it’s a girl.” He also revealed the baby is due in September.
Chance and Corley are the proud parents of 3-year-old daughter Kensli, who joined mama and papa for their California nuptials over the weekend at Pelican Hill resort.