Chance the Rapper goes incognito as Lyft driver for charity

Chance the Rapper donned a beanie and sunglasses as he spoofed riders with references to his music and work. | Lyft

Wearing a suspicious beanie and sunglasses, Chicago’s Chance the Rapper fooled multiple Lyft riders by posing as a driver in Chicago.

The stunt was to raise awareness for his charity, SocialWorks, and the Round Up and Donate feature on the Lyft app that allows riders to round up their fares and donate the difference to charity.

Chance spoofed his riders with questions that referenced his music and life. The trick was all caught on video, released Monday.

“Can you remind me are you going to 79th? 65th and Ingleside?” asked the rapper, who’s song “65th and Ingleside” dropped in July. The rider, notably confused, said “Who, me?”

Chance asked one rider if he could perform for them, explaining that he has musical ambitions.

“I always had a dream of getting into music or poetry or something like that,” he said. “I never performed in front of anybody before. Is it cool if I perform for you real quick?” Cue fake-bad freestyle.

The rapper asked passengers what kind of music they listen to. Almost all the passengers responded “Chance the Rapper.”

“Have you ever met Chance the Rapper?” he asks. “You could meet him,” he told each passenger before pulling of his disguise.

The reactions are priceless.