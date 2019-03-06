Chance the Rapper will marry longtime girlfriend this weekend, he says

Chance the Rapper, right, and his girlfriend Kirsten Corley, left during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Chicago. The Spurs won 108-107. (AP Photo/David Banks) ORG XMIT: OTKDB

Chance the Rapper previewed his upcoming nuptials by sharing his “meet cute” with fiancée Kirsten Corley on social media Wednesday.

A 9-year-old Chancelor Bennett was at his mother’s office party watching three girls perform a dance routine to a Destiny’s Child song when one of the dancers caught his eye.

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth,” Chance shared on Twitter.

Chance said he had already won a few talent shows for his dancing, and his dad nudged him to join in. But the self-described “shy” kid said he knew it wasn’t the right time or place.

“Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks.

“It’s cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl,” wrote Chance. “And I aint [sic] wanna jump the gun … so I … moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself.”

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

This time around, Chance will get the opportunity to dance with Corley — during their wedding this weekend, according to the rapper.

“16 years later it’s happening,” he wrote. “This wknd [sic] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

The couple got engaged in July and share a daughter together named Kensli.

Chance did not say where he and Corley will be tying the knot.